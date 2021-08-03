Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Goes on COVID-19 IL
Barnes was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. He has not tested positive for the virus yet. The righty's initial test came back negative, but he's expecting another result Tuesday night. How long Barnes is sidelined depends on whether he tests positive or not, with a positive test keeping him out for at least 10 days. An update on his status figures to come out Tuesday night, or whenever his test results are determined.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0