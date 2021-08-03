Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Goes on COVID-19 IL

DETROIT -- For Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez, Wednesday’s outing represented a step in the right direction after two steps backwards. In a five-start stretch from June 22 to July 16, Rodriguez posted a 2.83 ERA while striking out 34 batters in 28 ⅔ innings. But on July 23, he was removed from his start against the Yankees in the second inning with migraine symptoms and last Thursday, was rocked for six runs in just 3 ⅓ innings against the Blue Jays. In Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Tigers, he struck out a season-high 10 batters in five shutout innings, allowing only two hits while walking five.