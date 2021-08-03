Silicon Slopes announces acquisition of Deseret Business Watch

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU, VMAC, VMACW) ("VMAC" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on August 4, 2021, its sponsor, Vistas Media Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), requested that VMAC extend the date by which VMAC has to consummate a business combination from August 11, 2021 to November 11, 2021 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the first of up to two three-month extensions permitted under VMAC's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified VMAC that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,000,000 to be deposited into VMAC's trust account on or before August 11, 2021. The Extension provides VMAC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Anghami Inc. ("Anghami"), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.
