Silicon Slopes announces acquisition of Deseret Business Watch

By Lehi Free Press
lehifreepress.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehi, Utah — August 3, 2021 — Silicon Slopes today announced it has acquired Deseret Business Watch, a leading publication on startups and business in Utah. In connection with the acquisition, David Politis (founder, CEO and Editor of Deseret Business Watch) has been named Publisher and Editorial Director of Silicon Slopes.

