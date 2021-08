An iconic dedication! Ryan Reynolds discussed what it felt like to have friend Taylor Swift use the names of his daughters in her songs. “The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” Reynolds, 44, said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle on Thursday, August 5.