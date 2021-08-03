Look At This Snazzy Artwork And Cast For LEGO® STAR WARS TERRIFYING TALES On Disney+

Interesting isn’t it, we always end up back here talking about Star Wars. It looks as though we have a nice little piece of Halloween fun to look forward to. If you’re a subscriber to Disney+. Because we are being treated this October 1st to a “Hallowstream” celebration. And what that means, is we get some scary things branded with characters we all love. Today, the streaming giant (take that Peacock) provided us with some information about LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Disney has just announced a great cast, that include the likes of Tony Hale, and Christian Slater, and a spooky new poster.