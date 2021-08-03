Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Look At This Snazzy Artwork And Cast For LEGO® STAR WARS TERRIFYING TALES On Disney+

By Tyler Richardson
splashreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteresting isn’t it, we always end up back here talking about Star Wars. It looks as though we have a nice little piece of Halloween fun to look forward to. If you’re a subscriber to Disney+. Because we are being treated this October 1st to a “Hallowstream” celebration. And what that means, is we get some scary things branded with characters we all love. Today, the streaming giant (take that Peacock) provided us with some information about LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Disney has just announced a great cast, that include the likes of Tony Hale, and Christian Slater, and a spooky new poster.

splashreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Devall
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Star Wars Celebration#Art#Aqua Teen Hunger Force#Peanuts#Hallowstream#The Lego Group#Atomic Cartoons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans in Shock as ‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Kamino’s Fate

From its surprising success back in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars has gone the distance, going from its original trilogy beginnings to a multi-platform franchise. While the blockbuster outings of the Skywalker Saga speak to the overarching, key storyline of the heroic...
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Star Wars reboot: ‘Rey returns to show off new Jedi Order’

Star Wars hero Rey Skywalker (Ridley) walked away from Episode Nine – The Rise of Skywalker as the only remaining Jedi in the universe. The character saved the galaxy by defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ending the Dark Side’s rule. However, Star Wars great Mike Zeroh claims she will make a triumphant return in an upcoming Disney Plus TV show.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Just Gave Boba Fett a Weird New Name

Bounty hunter Boba Fett — played by the late Jeremy Bulloch in George Lucas’s original trilogy and now by Temuera Morrison in The Mandalorian saga — is one of the most iconic characters in the entire Star Wars franchise. From his escape from the Sarlacc pit after Star Wars: Episode...
Orlando, FLCinema Blend

Star Wars Fans Are Annoyed After Disney Reveals Star Wars Galactic Cruiser Experience Ticket Prices

Knowing what we already know about the immersive Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience that’s currently being constructed in Orlando’s Walt Disney World theme park, we expected the price of admission to be steep. But based on the reactions of hopeful Rebels and possible Empire overlords who were planning their vacations around a visit to the Starcruiser, the cost for visiting a galaxy far, far away is going to cost them far, far too much.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thanks to Disney +, LEGO Star Wars productions are back

Star Wars and LEGO once again make use of their agreement to launch a new production. Disney + will welcome you to a Halloween short film, courtesy of the galactic saga. LEGO, the largest and most recognized didactic building blocks company on the planet has adopted many franchises to make agreements. Harry Potter, Marvel Y DC Superheroes, Indiana Jones Y Star Wars are some of these. Based on the stories of these sagas, the company has created buildable sets, but also a myriad of products. Among the latter, the video game, shorts and even movies, like Batman.
Walt Disneyvisitmickey.com

Take a First Look at the Poster for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort

Opening in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will invite Guests into a new kind of “storyliving” as they travel the galaxy in a finely appointed starship. So far, many details about this new experience have been as cryptic as a Bothan spy, so it’s exciting to get another peek at what we have in store. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
ShoppingSpace.com

The best Star Wars Lego sets of 2021: Great deals and more

For more than 20 years, Lego has helped "Star Wars" fans young and old find a way to build their own adventures in a galaxy far, far away. The tradition continues in 2021 with epic new builds of the famous R2-D2 robot and the Millennium Falcon spaceship, not to mention many sets for "The Mandalorian".
Shoppingflickeringmyth.com

LEGO Star Wars The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge set releasing in September

LEGO has officially unveiled The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge (75319), the latest LEGO Star Wars set inspired by Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian which goes on sale September 1st, priced at $29.99/£27.99; check out the promotional images here…. Young fans can relive Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes and pretend to...
Moviesimdb.com

Lego Star Wars Halloween Special: Tony Hale, Christian Slater Among Cast

Tony Hale (Veep) and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) will be hanging out with Poe Dameron and BB8 in another Disney+ Lego Stars Wars special that takes place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Premiering Friday, Oct. 1, the Halloween-timed special Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales finds Poe (voiced...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Every Location Confirmed So Far For LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Considering the scope of the project, it’s with little surprise that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was recently hit with a worrying delay. Developer Traveller’s Tales announced back in April that the title’s originally projected release date of spring 2021 was no longer an achievable goal. Rather than provide a new ETA, however, the studio now no longer commits to a specific ETA, its latest statement on the matter promising that new details would be provided as and when they were available.
Moviesepicstream.com

Empire's Plans to Destroy the Sith Revealed in New Star Wars Story

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The Star Wars universe is forever expanding and evolving, with ongoing stories across all forms of media adding new characters like Ahsoka Tano and Omega, new planets, and new storylines. But now, in the Darth Vader comic book series, which are canon with all the movies, shows, and video games, a huge plan has been unveiled, which details the Empire’s plot to destroy the Sith.
Shoppingdisneydining.com

LEGO Exclusive Reveal Brings New Star Wars Advent Calendar

This new reveal shows an advent calendar themed to The Mandalorian with a set of mini figures and small buildings inspired by the beloved Disney+ series. There are seven LEGO Star Wars characters packed with the set, including The Mandalorian and Grogu in a wintery scarf and holiday sweater, respectively, plus a Scout Trooper, Stormtrooper, Tusken Raider, IG-11, and IT-O Interrogator Droid. Fans will also find mini ships, such as The Razor Crest, Riot Mar’s starfighter, Imperial Troop Transport, X-wing, TIE Fighter, Imperial Light Cruiser, Boba Fett’s starship, and Grogu’s hoverpram; other mini builds include an E-web heavy blaster snow launcher, training targets, Tusken Raider’s weapon rack and snow launcher, Imperial weapon rack, and Mandalorian weapon rack.
MoviesStarWars.com

Prepare Yourself for Haunted Happenings in LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Today, Disney+ debuted key art and announced the cast for LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which premieres October 1 exclusively on the streaming service. The all-new animated special continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO® Group and is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy — just in time for Halloween.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Star Wars Website Finally Confirms Snoke's Origin For The First Time

Now we've got a little bit of distance from the Star Wars sequel films it seems that Disney is happy to confirm some parts of the story that the movies were a little hazy on - or at least give us some more clues as to what actually happened. Namely, we have finally got a true confirmation of who Supreme Leader Snoke actually was apart from just a device to get Kylo Ren to the top of the First Order.
Video GamesComicBook

Gamescom Teases LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga News

Gamescom 2021 is set to kick-off at the end of this month, and it seems that the show will feature LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga news. An advertisement for the digital event has been shared on social media, and it features LEGO Darth Vader. The ad was spotted and shared on Twitter by Cinelinx editor-in-chief Jordan Maison. Unfortunately, the ad doesn't offer any additional information, but it does seem to hint that Traveller's Tales will be showing off the title at some point during the show. Hopefully, this means a new release date will finally be revealed for the game!
Moviesepicstream.com

Will Disney Retcon the Sequel Trilogy for Star Wars?

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. When 2015 saw an ‘awakening in the Force’ in the form of a trailer for the long-awaited Episode VII, it wasn’t just the internet that was broken – it was the fans too. Han Solo’s “Chewie, we’re home” left millions more excited than ever for a Star Wars movie, which was no surprise given the franchise’s 11-year hiatus following Revenge of the Sith, the final chapter in the prequel trilogy.
MoviesInside the Magic

Disney FINALLY Gives First Official Look Inside ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

In recent weeks, The Walt Disney Company has been teasing the official opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. First, Disney shared the first official poster for the new Star Wars hotel, which will be located near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Here’s A Closer Look At Disney’s New ‘Real’ Star Wars Lightsaber

Earlier in April, Disney Parks revealed that they are creating ‘real’ lightsabers for its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction. Though there has only been one video of the lightsaber so far, the new Walt Disney Imagineering Innovation Showcase video gives a closer look at the glowing saber in all its glory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy