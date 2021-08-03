Ted Sobel is "Touching Greatness"

The pandemic shut down many festivals and events including the Great River Folk Fest which had been an annual La Crosse WI tradition since 1976. What didn’t get shut down was the Songwriting Contest which moved online and boy was it a blessing. One blessing was a new relationship with Songa, Sherry & Mario Friedel, a couple from Chippewa Falls WI. During the contest the couple submitted many wonderful acoustic ballads, and easily made their way into the Finals Round. At that time Dave Schipper the Fest chair interviewed them and found out the rich music history and that Mario was an original member of the Jimmy Buffett Corral Reefer Band. Plus, when you stop at their website you also quickly see a picture of them with John Hiatt who Mario played with back in 1971. While Sherry is no fluff being a performer, vocal music educator, church music director, and co-producer of children’s recordings, Mario’s history stretch’s back to many bands from the 70’s to the today, and included Howard “Guitar” Luedkte and Janet Planet. You can listen to the interview here: