SEC Chair Gary Gensler Calls Crypto 'Wild West' And Promises Tighter Controls

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the crypto wild west, Louis Navellier wrote:. Some of the biggest news this week was that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler asked Congress to give his agency more authority to better police cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms. Specifically, Chairman Gensler on Tuesday called cryptocurrencies the "Wild West" that is riddled with fraud and investor risk. Furthermore, Gensler added that some cryptocurrencies involve tokens (e.g., coins) that may be unregistered securities. Gensler concluded by saying “We need additional Congressional authorities to prevent transactions, products and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks.” Well that settles that because Chairman Gensler sounds like General Custer looking for a fight! However, since Congress is going on a recess and 2022 is a midterm election year, it will be interesting if Congress actually finds the time to grant the SEC any authority to police the cryptocurrency market.