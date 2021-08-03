Cancel
Six months free Apple TV+ for PS5 owners

gamingnexus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo this news actually dropped about a week ago, but I finally got around to getting mine so I thought it worthwhile to make sure you knew you could get yours too. Apple is offering 6 free months of Apple TV+ for anyone who owns a Playstation 5. All you have to do is download the Apple TV+ app from the Media section of the console, and log in with your Apple ID, or create a new one if you don't already have one. The free months get applies right to your Apple ID account, so you can enjoy the premium Apple programming anywhere - mobile, iPad, laptop, not just on the PS5.

