Six months free Apple TV+ for PS5 owners

So this news actually dropped about a week ago, but I finally got around to getting mine so I thought it worthwhile to make sure you knew you could get yours too. Apple is offering 6 free months of Apple TV+ for anyone who owns a Playstation 5. All you have to do is download the Apple TV+ app from the Media section of the console, and log in with your Apple ID, or create a new one if you don't already have one. The free months get applies right to your Apple ID account, so you can enjoy the premium Apple programming anywhere - mobile, iPad, laptop, not just on the PS5.