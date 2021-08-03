Cahaba Chess Night

– When played optimally, is pawn race a win for white, black, or a draw?. – Could I beat a grandmaster if he was down a queen? I tried playing Stockfish with it down a Q and a R, and I won easily. (Yeah!) I suspect I could beat it just starting up a queen. But Stockfish plays assuming I’ll play optimally. Essentially it’s just trying to lose gracefully. In contrast, I’m pretty sure the grandmaster would know I’m not good, so he could just complicate the position and tear me apart. Perhaps someone’s already written a chess program called Patzer that plays kinda like me, and then another program called Hustler that can regularly defeat Patzer.