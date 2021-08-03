Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cahaba Chess Night

Bham Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a night of beer and chess at Cahaba Brewing Company. Chess sets will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own. And we’ll have $4 cocktail specials all night!. New to chess? No problem! We’ll have Chessmaster David Harris on-site to show you all the in’s...

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Game#Cahaba Brewing Company#Woodlawn High School#The Eastlake Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Chess
Related
Manhasset, NYmanhassetpress.com

Chess For Unity To Host Virtual Contest

Vincent Tsay, a tenth grader at Manhasset High School, is the co-founder of a chess related organization called “Chess For Unity.” He works with his brother, William, a ninth grader, and other board members to organize chess events to help children looking to improve their chess skills. The next event “Chess Talk” is a video contest that will conclude on Aug. 1.
Salem, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

2021 Summer Chess Open Chess Tournament in Salem

The 2021 Summer Chess Open Chess Tournament will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Salem Community Activities Center located at 416 East Oglesby St. in Salem, Illinois. The tournament will utilize the Swiss System, consisting of three rounds, USCF rated. Time controls will be 30/70, then 40/60...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

The Hive

See what all the buzz is about! The Hive is a Birmingham entertainment hub with multiple experiences under one roof. With duckpin bowling, various bars and a revamped arcade, there’s something for everyone. Calling All Birmingham Foodies. It’s not just fun and games—the Five Points venue is also serving up...
HobbiesBham Now

Bingo Benefiting Cahaba River Society

Join us in the Taproom for ‘donate to play’ bingo every Wednesday. This month all proceeds from the game and a portion of our Wednesday Taproom sales (to-go and in-house) will be donated to the Cahaba River Society.
Sportschessbase.com

U.S. Open Chess Events: Masked and Spirited

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
San Antonio, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Chess master brings passion for the game to new generation

SAN ANTONIO — The game of chess takes skill, preparation and patience. It’s what made Jesse James Lozano a champion in his teens, and he's the owner of the Complete Chess club. “He said he was going to have a business one day. Sure enough, here we are playing chess,"...
Fairport Harbor, OHNews-Herald.com

Fairport Harbor Library hosting chess club for children

For Fairport Harbor Village resident Steve Neff, learning how to play chess as a child provided him with more than just a fun activity. “I felt that chess helped me in a lot of ways in different aspects of life, because it teaches you to think in a certain way,” Neff said. “And you can kind of instill that with your life decisions and it can be very beneficial.”
ChessColumbia University

Some open questions in chess

– When played optimally, is pawn race a win for white, black, or a draw?. – Could I beat a grandmaster if he was down a queen? I tried playing Stockfish with it down a Q and a R, and I won easily. (Yeah!) I suspect I could beat it just starting up a queen. But Stockfish plays assuming I’ll play optimally. Essentially it’s just trying to lose gracefully. In contrast, I’m pretty sure the grandmaster would know I’m not good, so he could just complicate the position and tear me apart. Perhaps someone’s already written a chess program called Patzer that plays kinda like me, and then another program called Hustler that can regularly defeat Patzer.
Jefferson, MElcnme.com

Got Chess? Jefferson Does

Shayla Pheng was interested in playing chess but she couldn’t find a game. Her mom Andrea Pheng looked as far away as Augusta and Portland, but couldn’t locate a club that met regularly in person. She decided to start a chess club in Jefferson so her daughter could play. She...
Sportsmilibrary.org

Chess Room Newsletter #979

The top section of the Tuesday Night Marathon was still wide open entering the evening's round, as already there were no perfect scores remaining after two rounds. However, three players delivered decisive results to create a little seperation in the competition. NM Siddharth Arun won an impressive game against Nicholas...
Recipesnews9.com

Lemon Chess Pie

Cut the lemon into quarters and remove seeds. Put the lemon quarters, eggs, sugar, and vanilla in a blender and blend on HIGH while slowly pouring in the melted butter. Once the mixture is completely smooth. Pour the lemon filling into the crust and bake for 50-60 minutes or until the pie does not jiggle. Remove from the oven and allow the pie to cool on the countertop. Chill pie for 4 hours before serving. Dust the pie with powdered sugar and serve with a fresh lemon slice and whipped cream.
Bismarck, NDnorthwoodsleague.com

UMARY Night And Friends Night

The Bismarck Larks begin a four-game series against the Rochester Honkers on August 5th presented by the University of Mary. It’s our annual UMary night, so come out and show your support to the Marauders! We also have a maracas giveaway AND it’s River the Rat Thursday. Don’t miss out on the fun!
Traverse City, MItucson.com

Night Moves

Traverse City Whiskey Co.’s Diane Corcoran, one of the industry-leading authorities in cherry cocktail mixology, calls this cocktail “Michigan in a glass.” Not only does it incorporate cherry flavors — for which Traverse City, Michigan, is famous — but it also balances those flavors with the spice of a chile liqueur, the tang of lime juice and the pure sweetness of agave. Wrap it all up with a name that is a tip-of-the-hat to Detroit native son Bob Seger and you have a cocktail worthy of a Michigan summer.
Video Gamesurbanmatter.com

Technology in Chess

No doubt, Chess is one of the oldest games that started many centuries ago. History has it that this game was wartime and royal family galore. People would draw the chess square and use different items as pieces. But with time, everything is changing. Although the chess set remains the...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

The secrets out—these weekend events Aug. 6-8 are must-attends

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of excited cheers because the Secret Stages Music Discovery Festivalis this Friday + Saturday, August 6-7. There’s even more happenings ahead this weekend around Birmingham, too. Find out what’s to come August 6-8. This Weekend in The Magic City. Celebrate, celebrate!. Friday, August...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Astronomycreators.com

Lion Vibes at a High

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you don't have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is certainly a mystical...
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Chess tournament returns to Hays Public Library

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hays Public Library has made an opening move to bring back its youth chess tournament. This year’s tournament starts at 10 a.m. Thursday in the gallery. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., or participants can register beforehand online on the library’s website. The tournament is open to just graduated high school seniors and younger. Randy Brull, who helps run the tournament and teaches a chess class at the library, expects about a dozen to three dozen participants in a normal year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy