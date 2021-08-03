Bingo Benefiting Cahaba River Society

Invite your friends and family out for a night of fun. Fair Park Senior Center will be hosting a community wide Monday night bingo and dinner Aug. 2. Doors will open at 4:30, dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with bingo to follow after dinner. Tickets are $10 which includes your dinner; bingo is free. No cash prizes! Dinner will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and a drink. Tickets will be available for purchase through July 30. Come by Fair Park Senior Center to purchase your meal tickets. We are located at 1433 Livingston Road. For more information please call 931-484-7416.