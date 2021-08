Live Nation is setting new vaccine rules as COVID-19 cases surge again nationwide. The company has established a system whereby artists can require attendees and staff at their live events to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test, as allowed by law, CEO Michael Rapino announced to employees on Friday. “We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated,” Rapino wrote. “That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible...