Vikings Cut CB Jeff Gladney Following Indictment

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve waived CB Jeff Gladney following his recent third-degree felony indictment. A 22-year-old woman, who says she was in a relationship with Gladney, told police that they got into an altercation over text messages she had received. Gladney is accused of hitting the accuser...

nfltraderumors.co

