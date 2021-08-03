Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Why we need a logging-free Tongass

By Letters to the Editor
Juneau Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA logging-free Tongass is necessary for maintaining this land we all know and love. For far too long Southeast Alaska’s lands and wildlife have been taken for granted. Pristine forests that are essential for healthy populations of fish, bears, deer, and countless other animals have been clear-cut, leaving wreckage in its wake. The highly subsidized logging industry has been valued over the natural world, even though one-in-four jobs in Southeast Alaska are fishing- and tourism-related. It has long been clear that the best thing for our people, animals and economy is a healthy forest. The Forest Service has finally realized that with their recent Tongass announcement. I’m glad the forest management will finally be in line with what is best for Alaskans.

www.juneauempire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Fish#Southeast Alaska#Taken For Granted#The Forest Service#Alaskans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

1 billion sea creatures cooked to death in Pacific Northwest

An estimated 1 billion sea creatures were cooked to death across the Pacific Northwest during the region's record-breaking heat wave, a marine biologist said. The shores of Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada, have been littered with tens of thousands of cooked and putrefying marine animals — including clams, mussels, sea stars and snails — after temperatures across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest smashed records in late June, reaching a recorded high of 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit (49.6 degrees Celsius) roughly 96 miles (155 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver in the village of Lytton, British Columbia on June 29, according to Canada’s weather service, Environment Canada.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
AnimalsInhabitat.com

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as an endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox is to be listed as an endangered species following a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday. The slender, bushy-tailed fox is one of the rarest mammals in the U.S., and its population has been threatened since the 1970s. According to the federal wildlife officials, the population of the red foxes has dropped to just 40 in an area stretching from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park in California.
Baker City, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: Trail Center's long closure

The announcement this winter that the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, one of Baker County’s most popular visitor attractions, would be closed for about two and a half years for renovations no doubt surprised some people. But it turns out that was only half of the story. Approximately. In reality the...
PoliticsDaily Inter Lake

Logger association opposes BLM nominee Stone-Manning

The American Loggers Council respects the prerogative of an Administration to nominate and form their own Cabinet. As such, we do not generally weigh in on the nominees or the confirmation process. However, the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning and the public information of her involvement in eco-terrorist tree spiking in...
Travelnationalgeographic.com

These national parks facts will shock you

From the largest canyon in the world to the tallest living tree, here are 12 American parks with amazing wonders. This month, the National Park Service turns 105. While that number is impressive, many other figures relating to the 423 units—including 63 national parks—the Park Service administers are more astonishing.
EnvironmentNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Marine Conservation Plan for American Samoa

NOAA Fisheries announces approval of a marine conservation plan (MCP) for American Samoa. This agency decision is effective from July 25, 2021 through July 24, 2024.
EnvironmentJuneau Empire

Alaska Science Forum: The closest people to an 8.2 earthquake

What if the country’s largest earthquake in the last half century happened as you were getting ready for bed in the only cabin on a tiny island in the North Pacific. What if the epicenter was just 50 miles away?. A magnitude 8.2 earthquake happened at 10:15 p.m. Alaska time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy