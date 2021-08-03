Why we need a logging-free Tongass

A logging-free Tongass is necessary for maintaining this land we all know and love. For far too long Southeast Alaska’s lands and wildlife have been taken for granted. Pristine forests that are essential for healthy populations of fish, bears, deer, and countless other animals have been clear-cut, leaving wreckage in its wake. The highly subsidized logging industry has been valued over the natural world, even though one-in-four jobs in Southeast Alaska are fishing- and tourism-related. It has long been clear that the best thing for our people, animals and economy is a healthy forest. The Forest Service has finally realized that with their recent Tongass announcement. I’m glad the forest management will finally be in line with what is best for Alaskans.