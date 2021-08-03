Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Discovery Bay, CA

Shade structure project moves forward in Discovery Bay

By Dawnmarie Fehr, Correspondent
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board voted to allow a soil sample to move forward as part of the process to build a shade structure near the town’s pickleball courts. The request for the sample was made by Discovery Bay Recreation and Sports, Inc. (DBRSI) — formerly the...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
763
Followers
21K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Discovery Bay, CA
Government
City
Discovery Bay, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csd Rrb#Pickleball Courts#Dbrsi#Terracon Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bisbee, AZmyheraldreview.com

Bisbee moves forward on housing initiative

BISBEE — Moving forward with the city’s workforce affordable housing initiative, the mayor and City Council approved the notice of intent to adopt an ordinance to accept the transfer of property at 300 Campbell St. The home is being transferred from Southeast Arizona Renovations LLC. Former City Manager Theresa Coleman...
Luzerne, PApahomepage.com

New mural helps Phase 1 of the West Side Mural Revitalization Project move forward

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Street Art Society NEPA’s mission to transform the West Side is moving forward as the eighth mural in Phase 1 is nearly complete. Phase 1 of their West Side Mural Revitalization Project is nature-themed. 19-year-old artist Morgan Masters of Harveys Lake spent roughly 30 to 40 hours on her contribution to the project.
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Historic Alger Theater marquee restoration project moves forward

Lakeview Community Partnership, owner of the historic Alger Theater, announced recently the first project in the renovation of the iconic Alger sign and marquee. The sign and marquee were removed Aug. 3 by Alpha Architectural Signs from Sacramento, Calif, where it will travel to be refurbished. Bogatay Construction of Klamath...
Brattleboro, VTThe Eagle Times

Bellows Falls Garage building restoration project moving forward

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — Earlier this year, the Brattleboro-based Windham Windsor Housing Trust (WWHT) had announced they were altering their plans to restore the former Bellows Falls Garage building located on Rockingham Street in the downtown area. WWHT had purchased the building in 2020 from previous owner, Frank Hawkins, with...
Sun-Gazette

Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority: Lairdsville sewer project moving forward

The Lairdsville Sanitary Sewer System project is moving forward with bids for the work expected to be opened later this month. Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority Executive Director Christine Weigle told board members this week that the hope is for the project to be kept within budget. Initial projections...
Educationsvinews.com

Elementary school expansion projects delayed, but moving forward

◆ LCSD No. 2 looking forward to more space in upper valley schools. The current shortage of supplies and cost of materials has delayed the timeline for adding additional space onto both Osmond and Afton Elementarys in Lincoln County School District #2. “Things are still progressing and we’re still on...
Oyster Bay, NYtherealdeal.com

After Oyster Bay rezoning, 141-unit Hicksville project moves forward

A 141-unit mixed-use development could be the first project enabled by an updated zoning code intended to spur development near the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station, according to Newsday. Developers Robert DiNoto and Paul Posillico have received preliminary approval from Nassau County to construct the Fieldstone at North Broadway,...
Torrington, CTNorwalk Hour

Torrington council moves housing project forward despite objections

TORRINGTON — A row of old mill buildings on Water and Church streets could become a new housing development with underground parking, walking trails and a swimming pool. A development group led by Paul Janerico, owner of Water’s Way and Paydirt LLC, presented the City Council with a concept design of the properties at 199 Water St., formerly known as the Hotchkiss Bros. factory, north to 229 Church St., formerly known as the Minetto building.
Lewis And Clark County, MTblackfootvalleydispatch.com

Petition signatures needed to move RID chip seal projects forward

Two petitions to fund chip sealing on Lincoln’s hard surface streets continue to be available to residents living in the Lincoln and Lambkins Rural Improvement Districts. If 20 percent or more of property owners in the RIDs sign the petitions, they will then be presented to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners for a resolution of intention to take out loans to fund chip sealing.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Move Eden Project

I was not happy about the trees that were cut down next to Peet’s coffee shop. Thanks to Nextdoor neighbors, I was told that the soil was contaminated from when Chevron gas station was there. Now, Chevron will be paying for most of the work for cleaning up the contaminated soil, and adding new soil. Then, this will be a Livermorium Plaza on the corner of First Street and South Livermore Avenue. But I would like to reiterate that the City Council needs to move the Eden housing lower income project across the street to Railroad Avenue. This will leave more room for a park. I know you have Stockmen’s Park, but there isn’t enough room for people to walk around, and children to play on. We need this for the people who live in Livermore and/or those visitors that come to Livermore. We have a wonderful town, so let’s improve your downtown plan.
New Hanover County, NCfoxwilmington.com

Discovery phase reveals initial plans for Project Grace

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County announced the newly completed discovery phase for Project Grace, saying the new facility would offer more services to the community, but not everyone is excited about the plans. Project Grace would create a new building on the block surrounded by Grace, Chestnut, Second...
Politicsnorthcountynews.org

Red Bud Council approves of moving forward with splash pad project

NEW OFFICERS–At Monday night’s Red Bud City Council meeting, the council also approved of hiring on two part time police officers. Hired were Nicholas Rinehart and Rusty Sellers. Despite numerous setbacks, at Monday night’s Red Bud City Council meeting it looked like there was once again some forward momentum for...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Massive housing project on Doll Baby road moves forward

The massive Canyon River Ranch project planned on Doll Baby Ranch Road had a series of zoning changes approved by the county last week. The planned senior living community is on approximately 158 acres west of Payson on both the south and north sides of Doll Baby Ranch Road. The...
Walton County, FLDestin Log

Walton County CR280B Connector Project continues forward

Walton County is currently nine months into the construction of the County Road 280B connector road project, with an anticipated final acceptance date scheduled in February 2022. The project is located in Walton County District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell’s district. “With the growth our county is experiencing building infrastructure is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy