Man ends in Hawaii mental hospital after being mistaken for Alaska prisoner
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for...alaskareporter.com
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for...alaskareporter.com
If he was black this would be all over the news but only black lives matter that's why our justice system keeps getting worse for everyone.
Comments / 1