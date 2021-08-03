ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man ends in Hawaii mental hospital after being mistaken for Alaska prisoner

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press
alaskareporter.com
 2021-08-03

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for...

United Prison States
08-04

If he was black this would be all over the news but only black lives matter that's why our justice system keeps getting worse for everyone.

Reply
2
