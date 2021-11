ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Kruger Rock Fire is now 40% contained and Highway 36 is back open. The wildfire has burned 145 acres in steep terrain in the Estes Park area. (credit: CBS) Colorado officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot, who was identified by the aviation company as Marc Thor...

