Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp

For the first time at training camp, the Green Bay Packers put on shoulder pads and did some banging. The first truly competitive period of the summer was a one-on-one pass-rushing drill. The defense was ready. After five practices of having to let the offense do whatever it wanted, Preston Smith pushed back Elgton Jenkins on the first rep, Kenny Clark notched two wins against rookie center Josh Myers, Rashan Gary overpowered right tackle Billy Turner for a pair of impressive wins and Dean Lowry split a pair against right guard Lucas Patrick.