Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmUuV_0bHC6uts00

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday.

Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a multi-hit game. Detroit’s Akil Baddoo drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.

Wily Peralta, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (5-1) fanned the only batter he faced and was credited with the win. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth inning for his 12th save.

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards (6-7) allowed three runs on five hits in four-plus innings. Hunter Renfroe hit his 17th homer of the season and J.D. Martinez added two hits and an RBI for Boston.

The Red Sox scored an unearned run in the first inning. With two outs, Xander Bogaerts reached on a two-base error by third baseman Jeimer Candelario. Martinez followed with a bloop single to bring Bogaerts home.

Boston made it 2-0 in the second on Renfroe’s leadoff homer to left.

Cabrera’s homer leading off the bottom of the inning, an opposite-field shot, put Detroit on the board.

The Tigers tied the game in the fourth. Grossman and Cabrera hit back-to-back singles and Candelario walked to load the bases with no outs. Eric Haase struck out, but Harold Castro hit a sacrifice fly to knock in Grossman. Richards escaped further damage by retiring Willi Castro on a groundout.

Detroit took the lead in the fifth when Derek Hill led off with a walk and Baddoo ripped a double to right-center to score him.

Michael Fulmer entered in the seventh inning for Detroit and gave up a leadoff single to Jarren Duran. Fulmer then overpowered Rafael Devers, Bogaerts and Martinez to record three strikeouts and hold the slim lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jonathan Schoop hit a two-out double off Yacksel Rios, and Grossman ripped a single up the middle to give Detroit a 4-2 advantage. Cabrera struck out to end the inning.

Jose Cisnero set down the Red Sox in order in the eighth on three ground balls.

--Field Level Media

