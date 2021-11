The Portland Timbers secured the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference by beating Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Sebastian Blanco scored two goals to lead the way for the Timbers, who earned the right to host a first-round MLS Cup playoff game at Providence Park when the postseason begins later this month. It was Blanco’s cross that generated the Timbers’ third goal as well, after an RSL defender knocked in the ball for an own goal.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO