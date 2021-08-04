Cancel
Hair Care

23 Unprofessional Hairstyles For Men

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to getting a haircut for work, unprofessional hairstyles can be bad for your career. Business professional men are expected to dress and look a certain way in a corporate setting that can be old-fashioned and outdated. While some industries like tech and fashion are more open-minded, several companies still have rigid corporate dress codes that may discriminate against styles that are considered inappropriate. Whether you need a work-appropriate cut for an interview or a trendy new look for the office, there are some unprofessional haircuts to avoid.

