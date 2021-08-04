23 Unprofessional Hairstyles For Men

You finally have the purple hair of your dreams, so now it’s time to choose a shampoo that’ll help protect and maintain your color. While you might be inclined to use something like Clairol Shimmer Lights, know that purple toning shampoos are actually meant to reduce brassy undertones in blonde hair — not enhance purple pigments. The best shampoos for purple hair, on the other hand, will intensify your color by depositing a hint (or in some cases, more than a hint) of purple pigment, whether it be violet or lilac. So naturally, when it comes to choosing the best shampoo for your hair, the most important thing to consider is what shade of purple you’re going for.