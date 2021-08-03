Cats can help humans understand our own DNA better than dogs

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. — Cats often get a bad rap for being cold, calculating, and not as loyal to their owners as dogs. While all of that may or may not be true depending on who you ask, a new study is proclaiming it’s time for the scientific community to start focusing more on our feline friends. Veterinary medicine expert Leslie Lyons of the Department of Veterinary Medicine & Surgery at the University of Missouri says cats should be the subject of far more genetic research. Why? The feline genome is actually quite similar to the human genome.

