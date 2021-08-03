Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Family holding onto hope of finding Philip Kreycik nearly a month after he vanished while jogging in California park

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: A body matching the description of missing runner Philip Kreycik has been recovered in Pleasanton, California, Pleasanton Police announced at a press conference held just before 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday evening. Lieutenant Erik Silacci said a citizen found the body in a remote area about 250 feet off of a trail on the northern part of the ridge.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
State
California State
City
Fremont, CA
City
Castro Valley, CA
City
Stockton, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Jogging#Parking Spot#Pleasanton Police#Pg E#Gps#Eta#K#Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Realtor groups sue Biden administration, CDC over new eviction moratorium

A coalition of housing groups led by the Alabama Association of Realtors on Thursday filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., challenging the latest eviction moratorium, calling the Biden administration's action "nakedly political" and "unlawful." "[T]he CDC caved to the political pressure by extending the moratorium, without providing...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy