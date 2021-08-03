Family holding onto hope of finding Philip Kreycik nearly a month after he vanished while jogging in California park
UPDATE: A body matching the description of missing runner Philip Kreycik has been recovered in Pleasanton, California, Pleasanton Police announced at a press conference held just before 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday evening. Lieutenant Erik Silacci said a citizen found the body in a remote area about 250 feet off of a trail on the northern part of the ridge.www.nbcnews.com
