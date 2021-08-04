Cancel
Texas State

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Order Restricting Migrant Transportation

By Dominique Mosbergen
HuffingtonPost
 1 day ago

A federal judge temporarily blocked an executive order on Tuesday issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that sought to restrict the ground transportation of migrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone agreed with the federal government — which sued Abbott over the order last week — that the executive order would cause “irreparable injury” to the United States and to people the U.S. is “charged with protecting.”

m.huffpost.com

