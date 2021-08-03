Letter: Biden speaks well

What an ironic coincidence that on the very day Republican Representative Ronny Jackson reported that he had written a letter to President Biden and his doctor requesting that he take a cognitive test, Russian President Putin, an adversary, said the following about Biden after their Geneva meeting...and I quote: “He is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so as not to miss something...He himself does not miss a thing, I assure you, and this was absolutely clear to me. He is focused. He understands what he wants to achieve and reaches it very skillfully. You can easily sense it."