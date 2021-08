The cost of generating electricity from power plants in major EU economies is double that associated with renewable sources, according to new analysis.Research by the energy think tank Ember said it is now around 50 per cent cheaper to create electricity using wind and solar power when compared with plants using fossil fuels.Ember said the change had been driven by a rise in the price of fuels such as coal, with demand for electricity rebounding as Covid restrictions ease.Charles Moore, Ember's Europe lead, called on governments across the Continent to do more to reduce reliance on fossil fuels for energy,...