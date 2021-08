New Zealand singer/songwriter Lisa Crawley’s career as an actress and musician has taken her from her native Auckland to London, Canada, and most recently, to LA. Crawley moved into her new home only months before lockdown began. She took to writing her latest batch of songs under quarantine, which slowly coalesced around a set of vibrant indie pop tracks reflecting on love and relationships, all coincidentally written in the key of A Major. Crawley has been steadily sharing new singles from the new EP, Looking For Love (In A Major), ahead of its July 23rd release but fans can get an early listen to the full EP below, premiering early with Under the Radar.