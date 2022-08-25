The Rings of Power — release date, cast, trailer and all you need to know about Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series

Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series — officially titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — is easily one of the most anticipated shows of 2022. It's been a long time coming, but we're now just days away from the show's release!

Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy smashed box office records and won a host of Oscars when it hit cinemas nearly two decades ago. After a long break from JRR Tolkien's fantasy world, we'll be heading back to it once again on September 2 in a brand new series exclusive to Prime Video .

Don't expect to see any of your favorite characters from Peter Jackson's films showing up on your screen, though. The show will be set during Middle Earth’s Second Age — thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings movies.

Amazon has started to release more and more info about The Rings of Power to whet our appetites as the release date edges closer and closer. We just got our final trailer, and it looks like there's plenty to look forward to.

Here's everything we know about The Rings of Power right now...

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres globally on Prime Video Friday, September 2, but there are a couple of unique details that Amazon Studio has officially announced.

The first is that the first two episodes of the series are dropping on September 2, before the show goes to a one-per-week format for the remaining six episodes of its first season. That means The Rings of Power season 1 concludes on October 14.

Also, those in the US are going to get the show a few hours early, as The Rings of Power becomes available on Prime Video Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The premiere episodes drop simultaneously elsewhere around the world, meaning The Rings of Power are available as early as 2 am in the UK.

After the first week, release times for the latest episodes are set to be midnight ET/5 am UK.

How many episodes will Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power have?

Despite early rumors that the first series could span as many as 20 episodes, we now know that the first season of The Rings of Power will be a more manageable eight episodes long.

The terms of Amazon's deal with the Tolkien Estate included a five-season commitment and the second series of the show has already been given the go-ahead. Amazon bosses are thought to be keen to replicate the kind of success HBO had with Game of Thrones .

Owain Arthur plays Durin IV, prince of the Dwarven city of Khazad-dûm. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

First reactions to The Rings of Power

Reactions to the first two episodes of The Rings of Power have started appearing on social media. By the sounds of things, we are in for a huge treat when the show arrives, as plenty of viewers were thrilled with the two-episode premiere.

Corey Olsen —better known to many as the "Tolkien Professor" — was full of praise for what he's seen so far, writing: "I am very much looking forward to talking about this show for the next five years."

See more

Popular fantasy author Neil Gaiman— who's currently enjoying seeing The Sandman take off on Netflix — revealed that he was attending a screening of the first two episodes of The Rings of Power .

Whilst responding to a fan who asked how they were, he said: "Really, really fun. I remember buying the Silmarillion as a schoolboy when it was published and it very much not being the prequel I was hoping for. This is the sort of thing I wanted to experience back then. I'll watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm."

See more

Cliff Broadway —of TheOneRing.net. —was similarly blown away, calling the show, among other things, "vivid", "highly cinematic" and "ready to win your heart" based on what he's seen so far.

See more

Finally, Entertainment Tonight's senior editor of TV and streaming, Stacy Lambe, tweeted: "Having seen the first two episodes of #RingsOfPower, I have to admit I was surprised how much I liked it. The lush and expansive series very much breathes new life into the franchise. And it's a show that I think people will enjoy once they allow themselves to be sucked into it."

Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power plot

See more

The official synopsis for Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV series confirms the story will take viewers back thousands of years...

"Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

When the series' name was revealed, showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay elaborated a little bit on what we can expect from the new series. They commented: "This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all”, they added.

See more

Tolkien aficionados noticed the official series map (above) in a much earlier tweet about The Rings of Power included the five-pointed-star-shaped southwest island kingdom of Númenor. An ancient kingdom of Men with long lifespans, Númenor flourished throughout much of the Second Age until it fell to Sauron's influence. Númenor's ruler, King Elendil, then set sail for Middle Earth, where he eventually founded the kingdom of Gondor.

Rumors have since suggested the series could cover the fall of Númenor and the formation of Gondor, the kingdom which Aragorn became king of in the final film of Peter Jackson's series.

These theories would be supported by the fact that Gondor is nowhere to be seen on the above map and that a young Galadriel (who was played by Cate Blanchett in the original trilogy) is among the cast of characters.

The series will cover the rise and fall of Numenor (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Initially, it was thought that this meant the showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay would be drawing material from The Silmarillion which contains a lot of the backstory to Middle Earth. However, it was revealed back in February that Amazon only has the rights to Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy , the appendices and The Hobbit . This potentially takes a whole lot of the lore from the Second Age off the table, but the duo have instead worked with what they've got to tell a compelling story.

As Patrick McKay explained to Vanity Fair , "There's a version of everything we need for the Second Age in the books we have the rights to. As long as we're painting within those lines and not egregiously contradicting something we don't have the rights to, there's a lot of leeway and room to dramatize and tell some of the best stories that [Tolkien] ever came up with."

Payne added: "We took all these little clues and thought of them as stars in the sky that we then connected to write the novel that Tolkien never wrote about the Second Age", later saying: "We worked in conjunction with world-renowned Tolkien scholars and the Tolkien estate to make sure that the way we connected the dots were Tolkienian and gelled with the experts' and the estate's understanding of the material."

The first glimpse we got of the world of The Rings of Power came when Amazon confirmed the September release date. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power timeline

As we've already mentioned, this prequel series won't take place during the time period we're used to seeing of Middle Earth. That's because Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series is actually set thousands of years before The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings during the Second Age. For reference, when Gollum first obtained his 'precious'— aka The One Ring—it had already been lost for more than 2000 years.

The Second Age is most notable for being the period during which Sauron rose to power. During the Second Age, he tricked Celebrimbor and some of the other elven blacksmiths into forging the Rings of Power, whilst he secretly forged the One Ring to rule over all the others in secret. He also built up his fortress in Mordor and corrupted the people of Númenor.

Early reports about the show suggested that it would focus on a younger version of Aragorn, although those now seem very wide of the mark given the show's setting places it well before Aragorn's lifetime. As this is the first time these parts of Tolkien's world will appear on-screen, it's far more likely that we'll mostly be getting to know a brand new cast of characters and places in The Rings of Power .

It wouldn't be Middle-Earth without a few orcs (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power budget

Amazon beat off competition from Netflix to complete a reported $250 million rights deal with the Tolkien estate, publisher HarperCollins and New Line Cinema to bring The Lord of the Rings to the small screen back in 2017.

The TV show is reported to be the most expensive in history and when production expenses such as casting, producers and visual effects are factored in, the series is expected to cost more than $1 billion!

Game of Thrones star Robert Aramayo will play Lord Elrond. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Where is Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power being filmed?

The first season was filmed in New Zealand, like Peter Jackson's blockbuster film series. In August 2021, Amazon announced that production would be coming to the UK for the second series.

The move came as a surprise, not least as the studio had already invested heavily in sets and facilities for the first series. The steep costs are rumored to be a big factor in the decision: the UK will be a more economical choice, and New Zealand's strict Covid-19 lockdown policy is also thought to have played a part.

Many of the cast hailed from Britain and any time a member of the cast or crew left the country, they had to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to New Zealand, and there were limits as to how many people could come and go from the production at any given time.

Post-production on season one will continue in the Southern Hemisphere until next summer. According to this new arrangement, pre-production on season two of Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series will begin concurrently within the UK early in 2022.

Vernon Sanders, VP, and co-head of TV, Amazon Studios said: “We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey. We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of season one.”

Albert Cheng, COO & co-head of TV, Amazon Studios added: “As we look to relocate the production to the U.K., we do not intend to actively pursue the season one MoU five percent financial uplift with the New Zealand government or preserve the terms around that agreement, however, we respectfully defer to our partners and will remain in close consultation with them around next steps.”

On Nov. 24, Variety revealed the first two shooting locations for the second season. of the show. According to sources close to the show, Bray Film Studios and Bovingdon Airfield will be the initial UK production facilities for season 2. Bray Film Studios has played home to Mamma Mia, Rocketman, Dracula, and Bodyguard, whilst Bovingdon Airfield is home to the ice rink where Dancing on Ice is filmed and has been used for Justice League and Fast and Furious 6 .

Maxim Baldry takes on the role of Isuldur (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power cast

Robert Aramayo leads the cast as a young Elrond. Robert played a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and more recently Rob in Netflix's Behind Her Eyes . Aramayo's role was originally offered to Will Poulter ( Midsommar ), but Poulter reportedly had to step away from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Meanwhile, Years and Years star Maxim Baldry has been cast “in a significant role” (now revealed to be none other than Isildur, who eventually cut the One Ring from Sauron's hand) and Joseph Mawle—who also starred in Game of Thrones as Ned Stark's brother Benjen—has been cast, with rumors suggesting he's set to play the show's main antagonist, Oren.

Meanwhile, Welsh actor Owain Arthur ( A Confession ) plays plays Durin IV, prince of the Dwarven city of Khazad-dûm, with play Nazanin Boniadi ( Homeland) starring as Bronwyn: a human mother and healer who owns an apothecary in the Southlands and Cynthia Addai-Robinson ( Power ) takes on the role of Míriel, a human and queen regent of Númenor

One returning character fans of the films will be familiar with is Lady Galadriel. Although the role was played by Cate Blanchett in the original film trilogy, His Dark Materials star Morfydd Clark will bring a younger version of the character to life in the TV series.

Markella Kavenagh plays Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, a curious Harfoot (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Other stars include Ismael Cruz Córdova ( Ray Donovan ), who plays a Silvan Elf not in Tolkien's original work, who shares a forbidden romance with Bronwyn.

Elsewhere, Markella Kavenagh ( The Cry ) plays Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, a curious Harfoot, a race believed to preceded Hobbits, while Megan Richards (Wanderlust) plays her friend Poppy Proudfellow.

Charles Edwards ( Downton Abbey ) will star as Celebrimbor, the Elven smith who forges the Rings of Power, Trystan Gravelle plays Pharazôn: a human advisor to queen regent Míriel and Lenny Henry plays Sadoc Burrows: a Harfoot elder.

Ema Horvath ( Don’t Look Deeper ) plays Isuldur's sister Eärien, Dylan Smith ( Maze Runner ) plays Harfoot, Largo Brandfoot and Charlie Vickers ( Medici ) plays Halbrand: a human running from his past whose destiny is entwined with Galadriel's.

Meanwhile Daniel Weyman ( Silent Witness ) plays 'The Stranger', a character some have speculated could be none other than Gandalf... We can't wait to find out.

Morfydd Clark finds herself caught in a battle for the future of Middle-earth (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Who's directed Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power?

At the 2019 summer Television Critics Association press tour, Amazon revealed the creative team behind The Rings of Power.

The show features writers, directors, producers, costume designers, visual effects artists, and more with credits from shows and movies such as Game of Thrones, Westworld, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Avengers, Stranger Things, Fringe, and many more.

See more

Peter Jackson will not be working on the series, but fans will be pleased to hear that John Howe, who served as a conceptual designer for the original trilogy will be.

Amazon revealed the directors for the first series across the year. They first revealed that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ‘s J.A. Bayona would direct the first two episodes of the series. Bayona will also serve as an executive producer with his producing partner, Belén Atienza.

On March 24, Amazon Studios revealed that they had brought British-Chinese director Wayne Che Yip ( Doctor Who, Utopia ) on board to direct four episodes of the show.

Yip said: "It is a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by J.D. & Patrick and Amazon Studios. Every day I look forward to working with the incredible team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told."

The last director attached to the show was Charlotte Brändström. Amazon announced the Swedish-French director's involvement on May 13. Brändström is an International Emmy Award-nominee who's worked on shows like Outlander and The Witcher . She directed two episodes of the show.

“I’m very excited to be guided through Middle-earth by J.D.'s and Patrick’s vision and immerse myself in the iconic world of J.R.R. Tolkien. It’s a great privilege to be in New Zealand to work with Amazon Studios’ outstanding ensemble of creative talents,” said Brändström.



“There are countless things still to see in Middle-earth, and great works to do,” she added, quoting Gimli.

Who wrote the score for Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power?

See more

Although this new trip to Middle Earth won't be led by Peter Jackson, there may well be a familiar face behind the series' music!

Last year, Deadline reported that Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore was in talks to provide the score for Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series.

Shore has provided the scores for more than 80 movies, including the soundtracks for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, both of which are his most successful works to date.

As we now know, Howard Shore isn't the main composer on the show, but he has put together the title theme. The rest of the music has been provided by Bear McCreary, who composed the iconic theme from The Walking Dead and scored all six seasons of Outlander .

The full soundtrack for season one is now available to stream on services like Spotify and Amazon Music.

Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power trailer

We got our final trailer for the series on August 23, and is packed full of action from the get-go. It sees Galadriel taking up arms in her brother's stead, and shows us all sorts of fantasy characters, beautiful landscapes and just a few epic battles with some of the hostile creatures that populate Middle-earth.

On July 6, Amazon released a new sneak peek at The Rings of Power that was exclusively available to Prime Video members for 48 hours.

The clip shows a comet surging across the skies of the realm and gives us a glimpse at plenty of the stunning locations we'll be visiting. Oh, and it confirms we'll be seeing ents back on our screens, too, as you can spot them roaming the forest towards the end of the clip!

A shorter version of the new clip was also posted on the show's social media pages.

See more

Amazon released its first-look teaser trailer during the Super Bowl LVI to much excitement. We got a new look at Middle Earth and young Galadriel scaling an ice wall using only a dagger — from what we can see from this short clip it looks as impressive as Peter Jackson's movies.

Previously they announced the show's title in this extravagant live-action teaser.

It features the voice of Morfydd Clark as Galadriel reading out several lines from Tolkien's "Ring Verse", and shows The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power being forged by real craftsmen.

In July a second teaser trailer was released, giving fans the first look at some of Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor.

The teaser trailer also highlights some of the realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, another trailer for The Lord of the Rings — The Rings of Power was shared. Watch it below.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.