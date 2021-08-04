Mt. Juliet Police Prepared for Back-to-School and Plan School Zone Traffic Safety Blitz for First Day
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Wilson County School students will head back to school on Thursday, and the department will begin focusing on school zone safety. A Traffic Safety Blitz, focusing on school zone speed limits & hand-held phone use, will take place on the first day back. Officers will also provide extra attention in school zones and bus stop locations to ensure everyone is operating their vehicle safely throughout the school year.mjpdnews.org
