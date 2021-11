When the Chicago Fire visit the Columbus Crew for the final match of the 2021 regular season this afternoon, it will feel like a giant farewell party. First and foremost, goodbye to the Fire Crown logo. It was rightfully trashed from the moment it was leaked, and today will mark the last time it appears in an MLS game. Some fans hated it from the beginning, others actually tried to like the thing, but it never quite worked. It never felt like a Fire logo. The new, Matt Wolff-designed crest, which the club is using basically everywhere at this point but the crests on the jerseys, is a much better representation of what a Fire logo should be.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO