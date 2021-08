Last week, we here at the shebeen examined the latest scam perpetrated by the people behind the extended farce in Arizona. As is the case in so many of these exercises, most of which are designed to be in perpetual motion without ever getting anywhere, suddenly, the designers in the Arizona state senate have decided that it’s not Da Serverz they really need, it’s Da Routerz!!! That’s where the gold is, they’ve decided. So they served the Maricopa County election board, and the Dominion Voting Systems, subpoenas allegedly for Da Routerz, but actually just to get the words “routers,” “Maricopa County,” “Dominion,” and “subpoenas” in the same headline. To their everlasting credit, both the county and the company have told the state senate to pound sand. From CBS News: