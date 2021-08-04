ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

“Good possibility” of Sporting KC to acquire a player before the window closes

By The Blue Statement
chatsports.com
 2021-08-04

Cover picture for the articleThe MLS Secondary Transfer Window will close on Thursday, August 5th and according to Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes, there is a possibility of...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Austin beats Sporting KC Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored on a wide-open header 30 seconds into the game and Austin went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night. Jared Stroud assisted on the first goal and scored the third as expansion Austin (9-20-4) kept Kansas City (17-9-7) from controlling its own destiny in the battle for the top seed in the Western Conference. Seattle has a one-point lead heading into Sunday’s season-ending games. Julio Cascante scored on a header in the 22nd minute to put Austin on top and Stroud scored his first MSL goal in the 60th minute. Johnny Russell converted a header for Kanas City in the 65th minute, extending his points streak to 10 games.
MLS
chatsports.com

“Not one moment”: Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi

Only one word. “Glorious.” That from Sporting Kansas City’s Johnny Russell when asked about Graham Zusi in March of 2020. ,,,Zusi and Russell last Wednesday night after Russell scored in the 40th minute to put Sporting up 1-0 at home over the LA Galaxy:. Emanating from Sporting Kansas City’s veteran...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Vermes
E Pluribus Loonum

Photo Gallery: Minnesota United vs Sporting KC

The Halloween match against Sporting KC got off to a frightful start as Khiry Shelton scored early on for the visitors after only eight minutes. Minnesota United came back shortly after with a goal from Franco Fragapane in the 20th minute. Late in the first half Emanuel Reynoso was brought down in the penalty box and converted on the penalty kick with a panenka. The Loons held out to claim all three crucial points as they look to secure their spot in the playoffs.
MLS
chatsports.com

Sporting KC cannot overcome early mistakes

Sporting Kansas City traveled to Austin with their destiny in their own hands but left needing help to finish on top of the Western Conference. The game did not start well for the visitors when they easily gave away the ball and were quickly punished. Austin’s Jared Stroud headed a cross back across the goal where Sebastian Driussi headed it in from point-blank range just 30 seconds into the match.
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportingkc.com

Sporting KC announces winners for 2021 Sporting Club Awards presented by Audi

Sporting Kansas City announced today the winners of the 2021 Sporting Club Awards presented by Audi. The awards recognize outstanding performances over the course of the 2021 MLS regular season. Most Valuable Player presented by Audi: Daniel Salloi. Offensive Player of the Year presented by Fire Door Solutions: Johnny Russell.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kc#Sporting Kansas City#Skc
FanSided

Four injured players returning soon for KC Chiefs

There’s a solid amount of momentum already at work now for the Kansas City Chiefs. Special teams have lived up their name in recent weeks, following on the coattails of a rapidly improving defense that is making up for lost time early in the season. Then on Sunday, the offense became “unstuck” and thoroughly toasted the Las Vegas Raiders in a convincing win that pushed them into first place in the AFC West.
NFL
chatsports.com

Duvernay-Tardif acquired by Jets from KC for offensive line depth

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent last year on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, but for the Jets this year, he’ll be part of a very different line of protection. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, a right guard who opted out last season to practice as a doctor in a long-term care facility in his native Canada, was traded to the Jets from Kansas City Tuesday for backup tight end Daniel Brown, who also plays on special teams. Duvernay-Tardif hasn’t played since starting for Kansas City in their 2019 Super Bowl victory – firstly due to the pandemic, then a broken hand this preseason, and then after getting ousted by rookie Trey Smith.
NFL
chatsports.com

Two Perspectives on Sporting KC’s Subbing/Rotation Patterns

Ask any player on Sporting Kansas City and they will surely tell you they want to play. They aren’t tired. They have to push through. Let’s look at both perspectives on this debate of if the squad should be rotated and if more substitutes should be used. The Case For...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Disastrous Sporting KC Injury Update Versus Real Salt Lake

OUT - Felipe Hernandez (suspension), Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE - Johnny Russell (lower body), Graham Zusi (lower body), Ilie Sanchez (lower body), Gadi Kinda (lower body), Khiry Shelton (lower body), Alan Pulido (knee surgery) Oh man.
SOCCER
Kansas City Star

KC Replay: Chiefs make headlines, Sporting KC loses twice and NWSL team is now Current

The NFL’s 24/7 news cycle never stops churning out headlines, and that certainly was evident in Kansas City last week. The Chiefs won a game (which is news in and of itself these days), pulled off a big trade and then learned they wouldn’t be facing the reigning league MVP in their Sunday afternoon home game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
RSL Soapbox

Player Ratings: Sporting KC 0-1 RSL

David Ochoa - 6.5 Ochoa made very timely saves down the stretch to keep RSL in the game. his distribution out of the back was suspect early on, but cleaned things up as time went on. Aaron Herrera - 6.5 Herrera battled all night and left no doubt that he...
SOCCER
austinnews.net

Sporting KC reaches for top as RSL hopes to make playoffs

While Real Salt Lake are just trying to get into the playoffs, Sporting Kansas City knows what it's like to be at the top, and that's where they want to be Sunday afternoon at the final whistle of their Decision Day match in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City (17-9-7, 58...
MLS
chatsports.com

Three Thoughts on Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake

Y’all, things are bad. There are so many reasons for things being this way that were avoidable. I am not feeling generous right now about all of this so let's rant a little and then we can wrap up with a more hopeful look forward. Decisions that lead to Decision...
MLS
kshb.com

Sporting KC to face Vancouver on Nov. 20 in MLS playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will open the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 20 at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Manager Peter Vermes’ squad, which lost its last two games of the regular season, finished third in the Western Conference. Sporting KC, 17-10-7, will host...
MLS
FanSided

KC Chiefs: 10 players who deserve to be in Ring of Honor

During Monday night’s victory against the New York Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs inducted former center Tim Grunhard into the Chiefs Ring of Honor at halftime. Grunhard spent his entire 11-year career as a member of the Chiefs organization. He was underrated as a center in the NFL and was voted to just one Pro Bowl in 1999.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy