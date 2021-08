The fifth practice of Green Bay Packers training camp featured 2-minute drills to end the day. The Aaron Rodgers-led No. 1 offense kicked a field goal for the win. Starting at its 25 with 1:15 remaining and one timeout, Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on a silky-smooth back-shoulder throw against Eric Stokes for a gain of 16. A juggling catch by Marquez Valdes-Scantling – he tipped it to himself three or four times – gained 9 to midfield. Rodgers found tight end Robby Tonyan for 6 yards and a first down to the 44 before he clocked the ball with 37 seconds remaining.