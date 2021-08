Guilty Gear Strive brings new characters to the franchise, and the upcoming DLC will bring even more newcomers to the game. Being Arc System Works’ most successful IP, the game has already sold over half a million copies worldwide and keeps attracting new players to both the genre and the franchise. One can thank their outstanding graphics, easy-to-grasp battle systems, and many other design choices that the development team made to attract new players — because their strategy certainly worked.