Philippine health officials warned Friday of a possible surge in coronavirus infections as the first locally transmitted cases of the highly contagious Delta variant were recorded and more than three million people went into lockdown. Eleven local cases of the more virulent strain have been detected, including two in the national capital region, the health department said, citing results of genome sequencing conducted this week. The cases dated back to May and June and authorities were checking to ensure they had been "appropriately traced and managed", Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told reporters. "The government has started preparing our health system," Vergeire said.