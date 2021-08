Wheeler (8-5) earned the win Friday against Atlanta after tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks while fanning eight. Wheeler had one of his finest performances of the season and continues to rack up strikeouts at a rapid pace, as he has fanned at least six in five straight starts while posting a career-best 10.9 K/9 on the season. The right-hander, who has given up zero or one run in three of his last five outings, is expected to make his next start during next week's series against the Nationals at home.