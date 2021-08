Editor’s note: The North Carolina Department of Commerce has unveiled a new strategic economic development plan for the state, and given the importance of recruiting new companies and existing company expansions to the state’s economy, WRAL TechWire is taking an in-depth look at the plan, “First in Talent,” which was released earlier this month. WRAL TechWire also went in-depth with the staff of the North Carolina Department of Commerce on the plan, and that article is linked here.