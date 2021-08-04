New Pokemon Snap Secret Side Path Pokemon Guide

The brand new Pokemon MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) called “Pokemon Unite” has finally released on the Nintendo Switch, which means that it’s time for me to tell you everything you need to know about the game. After being announced over a year ago in a Pokemon Presents presentation on June 24, 2020, Pokemon Unite is now finally available to anyone who wants to try their hand at the League of Legends-esque Pokemon game, however, it is currently only available for the Nintendo Switch at this time. This new Pokemon game should hold fans of the series over until we finally get the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes that we’ve been waiting patiently for, as well as the brand new Pokemon Legends: Arceus game that is set to come out sometime next year! So, what do you need to know about Pokemon Unite?