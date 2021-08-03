Where to Find @ Loves Local in August

Heavily sought after southeast corner home at 565 W. Quincy. Fabulous foyer and floor to ceiling windows with incredible South facing city views. Eat-in island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the living area. Private balcony with terrace and city views. Updates since 2017 include: new W/D, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and kitchen faucet. 15 new window coverings that are top-down and bottom-up, remodeled master closet to double storage space, additional shelving added to hall closets and pull out shelving in kitchen. Lighting has been updated in the foyer, kitchen, living room and all closets. New carpet, paint and thermostat. One heated garage parking spot and storage unit included in the price. Ideal location with access to public transportation, Union Station, walk to Loop + West Loop. Common space includes 8th floor roof deck and Q Room: 11,000 sq ft: two bowling alleys, bar, lounge, movie room, exercise facility and 24 hour door staff. Access to giant roof deck, which includes grills, seating area and open green space.
