Vancouver, WA

PeaceHealth to require COVID-19 vaccination for caregivers

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – PeaceHealth announced that starting Aug. 31, all caregivers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a qualifying medical exemption. Unvaccinated individuals will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing, as well as additional masking, potential reassignment to non-patient care settings, and other safety protocols. The policy will apply to all caregivers, including providers, students, contractors, vendors, and volunteers.

