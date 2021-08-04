Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Untold Truth Of Antonio Banderas

By Ryan Ariano - Looper
ourcommunitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a delusional kidnapper to beloved cartoon cat, from gun-toting killer to loving father, from Spanish counterculture to American pop culture, Antonio Banderas' story could only happen in the movies. Imagine joining the art scene at the time and place of your country's greatest artistic explosion in decades. Imagine landing a lead role in an American film despite not being able to speak English. Imagine being a brown man and playing first a hero and then a respectable father.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Che Guevara
Person
Pancho Villa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Spanish#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Official Selection’ Teaser: Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Are Eccentric Artists Trying To Make A Film In This New Dramedy

In this post-COVID film world, there are very distinct looks to films that were made pre-pandemic and during the pandemic. Typically, with a film that was made during the pandemic, we see a small cast, fewer setpieces, and a focus much more on films about personal relationships and smaller stakes. In that way, it’s clear “Official Selection” is a pandemic-era film.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Sebastian Maniscalco

Starting August 12, you can watch popular comic Sebastian Maniscalco in a whole new way as he wanders to foodie destinations and experiences the best cuisine they have to offer in his new show for the Food Network, called "Well Done." Drawing on the talent's combined love for food and comedy, it promises to be an entertaining watch. As Courtney White, President of Food Network and Cooking Channel, says in a press release, "This is one of the funniest shows we've ever done — Sebastian is an inimitable talent and his signature sense of humor sets the tone for every episode. He has a lot of thoughts, questions, and opinions about food, and joining him to hilariously analyze the culinary world is a must-see."
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Val Kilmer Gets Candid about His Life & Throat Cancer Recovery in Trailer for New Documentary: ‘Emotionally Inspiring’

After a written memoir last year, prolific actor and screen legend Val Kilmer is set to release a documentary detailing his life story and his battle with throat cancer. Val Kilmer is undoubtedly one of the big names of his generation of actors. The 61-year-old is a recipient of multiple awards and has appeared in a series of high-ranking movies, including “Top Gun.”
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Gregory Peck's Lookalike Grandson, Who's Taking Over TV

Gregory Peck is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood history, starring in iconic films like Roman Holiday and To Kill a Mockingbird. His prolific career ran from 1941, when he made his debut in the play The Doctor's Dilemma, to 1998, when he retired from acting after appearing in the miniseries Moby Dick. Five years later, he died in his sleep from bronchopneumonia at the age of 87 in 2003. While Peck lives on through his prolific performances that generation after generation have come to watch, now, there's another way his legacy is continuing. His grandson, Ethan Peck, is following in his footsteps. The actor has already taken on some major TV roles, and he's got more where they came from. To see where you might've seen Gregory Peck's lookalike grandson before and where you might see him next, read on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Surprising Facts About Val Kilmer

He’s been Batman, Doc Holliday, and a real genius in 1985’s Real Genius, but Val Kilmer’s most evocative onscreen portrait might be the one he’s made of himself. In Val, premiering on Amazon Prime on August 6, Kilmer takes audiences through the more than 40 years of footage he has shot over the course of his personal and professional life. It's a rare chance to see the sprawl of a respected actor’s career before throat cancer complications forced him to devise workarounds. (The documentary is narrated by his son.)
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Gene Hackman’s net worth?

GENE Hackman has starred in a number of Hollywood blockbusters including The French Connection and Hoosiers. The 91-year-old actor retired from acting in 2004. Hackman is a retired actor and novelist who's career spans over five decades and some of your favorite movies. He's best-known for such classics like Bonnie...
CelebritiesPopculture

Joyce MacKenzie, 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 95

Joyce MacKenzie, who starred as Jane in one of the 1950s Tarzan movies starring Lex Barker, died last month. She was 95. MacKenzie starred in over a dozen movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including the underrated Humphrey Bogart newspaper classic Deadline - U.S.A. and the crime drama The Racket with Robert Mitchum.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Dennis Quaid vs. Val Kilmer: Who Was the Best 'Doc Holliday'?

The gunfight at the legendary O.K. Corral is one of the most well-known stories in the history of the Wild West. The scene has been revisited numerous times over the years in Hollywood in classic cowboy films and TV shows. In fact, the real-life Wyatt Earp even served as a consultant on the sets of old John Wayne movies to help make sure things were portrayed as accurately as possible on the big screen. He's an iconic western hero, with a life full of adventure outside of miraculously surviving the O.K. Corral.
MoviesPopculture

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Look Unrecognizable in First Trailer for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon and his best friend Ben Affleck are starring in a new film together making this the first time they've appeared on screen together since 1999, and they both look unrecognizable. In the upcoming film The Last Duel, Damon plays the character of Jean de Carrouges, while Affleck plays the role of Count Pierre d'Alen in the renaissance style drama. Fans will be able to see the pair in the new movie October 15 when it releases in theaters only.

Comments / 0

Community Policy