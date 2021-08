One of Jennifer Aniston's exes is opening up about what it's really like to date the former "Friends" star. Aniston has been linked to a number of famous faces over the years, so it's easy to forget she dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz way back in 1995. Yep, just as she was getting to grips with fame as Rachel Green she and Duritz were an item, a few years before her "Friends" co-star and real life bestie Courteney Cox was linked to him.