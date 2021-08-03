Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How to choose a dog crate that your pup will love

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s hard not to look at a dog crate and imagine that you’re putting your best furry friend into puppy jail. Rest easy: That couldn’t be further from the truth. Dogs are...

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Crate#Your Dog#Pups#Reviewed#Observe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
PetsAugusta Free Press

These are the most desired dog breeds of 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It is a special time in someone’s life when they decide they are ready to get a new dog. This decision should not be made lightly because a dog will spend on average 12 years with its owners. Many times when someone is ready to get a new dog, they may have seen that breed in person in the past and thought it was cute. When adopting a new dog, the best practice would be to thoroughly research the breed so you fully understand what to expect with their exercise needs, health concerns, and overall temperament.
Benton, LAPosted by
Highway 98.9

Precious Shih Tzu Mix Wants a Second Chance at Love

My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for. Meet...
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities

The calmest dog breeds you’ll want to bring home. When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn’t forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don’t shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It’s important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Pup, Porsche, Is Hoping to Wiggle Her Way Into Your Heart

Today, for Dog Days, we met this tiny puppy named Porsche. Porsche is only 3 months old and is suspected to remain small. Although, it's difficult for the SPCA of SW Michigan to accurately determine how big an animal may grow because they often don't know who the animal's parents are.
Petscountryliving.com

6 common mistakes owners make when walking their dogs

Walking our dogs is an enjoyable bonding activity, but some common errors can make it less fun for other pups, ramblers and farmers. From not closing gates to poor recall training, it's vital to avoid the mistakes pet owners make when dog walking. Previous research conducted by Forthglade found that...
Petskshb.com

Blind Dog And His Support Cat Adopted Into New Family Together

The relationship between cats and dogs doesn’t have the best track record. “Fighting like cats and dogs” didn’t become a popular saying without a good reason. But sometimes, these cuddly pets come together in unexpected and delightful ways to become best friends. Enter Spike the dog and Max the cat....
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
PetsPosted by
DogTime

‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’

Shelters and rescues are in desperate need of resources to care for the rush of returned dogs following the pandemic. Now, Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIPs), a dog rescue organization based in North Carolina, is putting out a call to potential fosters since shelters across the country are now full. The post ‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’ appeared first on DogTime.
PetsOCRegister

Sweet Chihuahua Sasha is looking for a quiet home

Sasha’s story: Sasha may technically be an adult dog, but when she hears “Puppy, puppy, puppy!” she comes running. At heart she’s still a friendly pup who warms up to new people easily. She gave birth at a shelter in the high desert, and all of her pups were adopted. But poor Sasha was left behind. She was shy at first, but gained confidence being around other gentle dogs and playing with them. Dog treats, dog friends and baby talk will earn her trust. She’s learning to be a good canine citizen, but will need a home where she is encouraged to learn even more. Lost of time, love, patience and treats required. She would thrive in a quiet, peaceful environment with daily walks and car rides. Adult-only homes with secured yards are preferred.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home.

Adorable dog with both eyes removed is looking for a loving home. After becoming ill, this lovely dog had both of her eyes removed and is looking for a new home. Rosie is a 2 year old brown and white Jack Russell terrier who needs a little more attention than most other dogs her age.
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video. Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog. Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Types of Poodles: 6 Curly Canines Perfect for Growing Families

The poodle is said to be the second most intelligent dog breed. Poodles are the seventh most common breed in the United States, according to the American Kennel Club. Poodle owners know that this breed comes as both large and small dogs, and are available in various colors and sizes. The AKC recognizes three varieties, while other registration organizations like the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FIC) and poodle lovers acknowledge two more. There are several different types of poodles, but all of them are good companion dogs.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Sad Puppy Rescued From Chains, Finds Forever Home

Dog rescues frequently save abandoned dogs. However, this time Love Furry Friends Rescue stepped in for a chained dog. A sad, sweet puppy was rescued from chains and given a chance at a better life. Captured on video, the rescuers travel to a car lot where they saw, via social media, that a young puppy was chained up in a makeshift doghouse. The trending video documents the un-chaining of this sweet pup and his chance to become someone's loved family member.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on July 23

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Kovu is a 3 1/2-year-old shepherd husky mix. He is very loyal to his favorite volunteers but is ready for his own family. He enjoys the outdoors and would make a a great walking and runner partner. He knows basic commands, is very smart and willing to learn more. Kovu is a strong boy but calm. He is very affectionate. He has a gorgeous white coat and a face that would melt your heart.
Petstippnews.com

Separation Anxiety in Dogs: Dog & Puppy COVID Resources

How to deal with post-COVID separation anxiety in dogs. Over the past year, COVID-19 restrictions have provided families opportunities to spend more time with their pets than ever before. Bonds were strengthened, relationships were deepened, and in some cases, new furry family members were welcomed. Now, as society slowly-but-surely returns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy