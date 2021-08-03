In September, You’ll Need To Show Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Public Spaces
With Covid cases on the rise thanks in large part to the Delta variant, the city is dipping into its arsenal to encourage residents to get vaccinated and to help cut down on the virus’s spread. Recently, Mayor de Blasio announced the city would be doling out $100 debit cards to every person who signed up for a first vaccine dose; on Tuesday, the city announced that showing proof of vaccination will be required for indoor dining, bars, gyms and at live performances.downtownny.com
