In September, You’ll Need To Show Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Public Spaces

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s new vaccine mandate was supposed to go into effect Monday, but now Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is happening Tuesday. Proof of vaccination will be required to take part in certain indoor activities. As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports, some businesses are already preparing. On the Upper West Side, befitnyc is ahead of the curve, already requiring employees and gym members in order to enter workout spaces. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or...