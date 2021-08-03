Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

In September, You’ll Need To Show Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Public Spaces

downtownny.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Covid cases on the rise thanks in large part to the Delta variant, the city is dipping into its arsenal to encourage residents to get vaccinated and to help cut down on the virus’s spread. Recently, Mayor de Blasio announced the city would be doling out $100 debit cards to every person who signed up for a first vaccine dose; on Tuesday, the city announced that showing proof of vaccination will be required for indoor dining, bars, gyms and at live performances.

downtownny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Spaces#Vaccinations#Cdc#Gyms#Debit Cards#Covid#Cdc#Nyc#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New York City, NYWebMD

New York City Vaccine Requirement Begins

Aug. 18, 2021 -- New York City now requires proof of vaccination for certain indoor locations, such as restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues. People ages 12 and older must show vaccination proof by using their CDC vaccine card, New York state’s Excelsior Pass, or New York City’s COVID Safe smartphone app, according to the city’s website.
California Statezachnews.net

Breaking News: California: Department of Public Health announces proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test requirements starting late September 2021 for indoor events over 1,000 people.

Source: California Department of Public Health (Information):. California: The California Department of Public Health has announced on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test requirements starting in September 2021 for indoor events over 1,000 people. According to the California Department of Public Health, the new rules...
New York City, NYwmleader.com

NYC lacked key pandemic plans, slowing response to COVID

They didn’t have a plan. The Big Apple’s response to coronavirus was badly hobbled during the crucial early weeks of the pandemic because City Hall lacked a comprehensive pandemic response plan, a blistering new audit revealed Wednesday. The report from city Comptroller Scott Stringer also revealed that agency infighting, communications...
New York City, NYPosted by
Law & Crime

Staten Island Business Owners Call Out ‘So-Called’ Delta Variant While Suing New York City and Mayor Bill de Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate

A Staten Island-based restaurant owners association is suing the City of New York and Mayor Bill de Blasio over a recently enacted vaccine mandate for indoor entertainment, recreation, dining, and fitness. Filed in Richmond County Supreme Court (a court of original instance in the New York court system), the lawsuit...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio: Proof Of Vaccination Needed For Indoor Activities In NYC Starting Tuesday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s new vaccine mandate was supposed to go into effect Monday, but now Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is happening Tuesday. Proof of vaccination will be required to take part in certain indoor activities. As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports, some businesses are already preparing. On the Upper West Side, befitnyc is ahead of the curve, already requiring employees and gym members in order to enter workout spaces. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or...
San Francisco, CAtalesbuzz.com

San Francisco to require proof of vaccination at indoor venues

Worried that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail San Francisco’s economic rebound, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday that the city will require proof of full vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to help keep businesses open. – So the reason why we’re here...
Los Angeles, CANBC San Diego

Los Angeles Takes Another Step Toward Proof-of-Vaccination Requirement for Some Indoor Spaces

Los Angeles took a step toward requiring people to show proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 to enter most public indoor spaces in the city. The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 Wednesday to have the city attorney prepare an ordinance outlining the order, which includes restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and retail businesses. The council's decision came on the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a vaccination or test requirement for all California public school teachers and staff.
Public Healthgalescreekjournal.com

Mandatory indoor masking in public spaces will begin Friday

During a press conference held Wednesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said that masks in all indoor public settings would be required, effective Friday, July 13. “Because of the Delta variant, yesterday we had over 2,300 COVID-19 cases reported––the highest number since the virus first landed in Oregon—and hospitalizations are also at a record high,” said Governor Brown. “New modeling from OHA and Oregon Health & Science University project that, without new safety interventions, COVID-19 hospitalizations will completely overwhelm our doctors and nurses in the coming weeks. When hospitals run out of beds, we are all at risk.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA City Council Moves Step Closer To Requiring Vaccine Proof For Entry To Indoor Spaces

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday unanimously approved moving forward with a proposal that would require people to have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter most indoor public spaces, such as restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and even some retailers. City Council President Nury Martinez Aug. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) By a 13-0 vote, the council called on the office of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer to craft the ordinance that will return to the council for another vote. Council President Nury Martinez followed the vote up with a stern message for unvaccinated Angelenos. “You not being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy