Holmes staying with Kings on 4-year contract worth up to $55M
Richaun Holmes is returning to the Sacramento Kings on a four-year deal worth up to $55 million, his agency told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 6-foot-10 big man earned his big payday after returning tremendous value relative to the two-year, $9.8-million contract he signed with the Kings in 2019. In just under 29 minutes per game, Holmes averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks over the duration of the deal.www.thescore.com
