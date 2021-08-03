Cancel
NBA

Holmes staying with Kings on 4-year contract worth up to $55M

By Andrew Joe Potter
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichaun Holmes is returning to the Sacramento Kings on a four-year deal worth up to $55 million, his agency told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 6-foot-10 big man earned his big payday after returning tremendous value relative to the two-year, $9.8-million contract he signed with the Kings in 2019. In just under 29 minutes per game, Holmes averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks over the duration of the deal.

NBAkingsherald.com

Richaun Holmes Staying In Sacramento On 4-Year Deal

Free agent Richaun Holmes is re-signing with the Sacramento Kings on a four-year deal worth up to $55 million, according to Shams Charania. The deal reportedly includes a player option and a trade kicker. The trade kicker is likely where the extra money would come in, as the Kings were limited to using Early Bird Rights to keep Holmes.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Richaun Holmes agrees to return to Kings on $4-year, $55 million deal

Free agent center Richaun Holmes has agreed to a four-year deal worth as much as $55 million to return to the Sacramento Kings. ANALYSIS: Holmes has spent the last two seasons of his career in Sacramento. The 27-year-old had a career year last season, averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while starting all 61 games played. He'll return the lead the Kings' center rotation.
NBAchatsports.com

Kings plan to offer Richaun Holmes $50 million contract, Holmes seeking ‘bigger numbers’

If you can believe it, free agency is here already and the Sacramento Kings are in prime position to sign one of the top available centers on the market: Richaun Holmes. Holmes, who first signed with the Kings as a free agent in 2019, has been open about his desire to return to Sacramento this summer, and all of the reports leading up his unrestricted free agency have suggested that he intends to keep his word.
NBANBA

Kings Re-Sign Richaun Holmes

The Sacramento Kings have re-signed center Richaun Holmes to a contract, according to General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “This is a great day for Richaun and the entire Kings organization,” said McNair. “Richaun brings toughness, skill and versatility to the court. His energy is the perfect fit for our style of play and he represents the values of this organization. I’m excited to see what the future holds for him and this tremendously talented team we’re building.”
