Do they change their name to the "National Conference" and the Conference championship game take the place of the current NCAA Championship Game?. Many of the top programs of today will not be one of the top programs ten years from now. Trust me, I’ve watched sports for decades and no one wins forever. The NIL thing will increase the gap between the haves and have nots but that gap has always been there. The difference between the haves and which of the “haves” will actually be the ones winning is a matter of leadership within the organization. A super conference is not going to change the way that sports work. It’s not like the Wake Forests of the world ever had a shot at winning a national championship in the modern era anyway. Clemson is one of the haves and Clemson will do whatever they have to do remain one of the haves no matter what changes in the college football landscape. Now whether or not we can sustain our level of success will depend on our leadership.