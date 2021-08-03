Garth Brooks To Reassess Stadium Tour In Light Of Covid Resurgence
GARTH BROOKS is pressing pause on his current stadium tour as a result of the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the prevalent Delta variant. While he still plans to play his scheduled shows in KANSAS CITY this coming weekend (8/7), and in LINCOLN, NE on SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th, his team issued a statement TODAY (8/3) that said, "Following NEBRASKA, the GARTH BROOKS Stadium Tour will have a three week window without a concert scheduled in which the tour will assess where the remainder of the dates this year stand due to the resurgence of the COVID virus.
