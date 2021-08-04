Durant scores 29, US reaches Olympic semis, tops Spain 95-81

The National Basketball Association and Sportradar have signed a new eight-year deal that will give the Swiss data firm the exclusive rights to distribute NBA data to sportsbooks in the U.S. and abroad. The deal, which starts with the 2023-24 season, includes both a cash component and equity with a current value of more than $1 billion, according to someone familiar with the matter. The NBA will receive 3% of the company (Nasdaq: SRAD) over the course of the agreement, according to a regulatory filing. Sportradar finished trading Tuesday with a market cap of $6.4 billion. The deal strengthens what is already...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO