Twelve Central Arizona College student athletes have been recognized as members of the NJCAA All-Academic Teams. Student athletes who achieve a GPA of 3.60 or above are recognized for their dedication in the classroom and are eligible to earn academic honors. NJCAA All Academic First Team members received a 4.0 GPA, second team members a 3.80-3.99 GPA and third team members, a 3.60-3.79 GPA.