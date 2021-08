The Samsung Galaxy S21 came out less than a year ago and, although its successor isn't due until 2022, speculation is ramping up for the Galaxy S22. The latest rumor about Samsung's new flagship says that the Galaxy S22 could have faster charging time than the Galaxy S21. Leaker FrontTron on Twitter said that 65W charging support is in the testing phase for Rainbow RGB, a rumored codename for the S22 series. New foldable phones are also on their way soon; you can check out more about Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event on Aug. 11 here.