Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Policybazaar IPO stacks up in a price comparison

By Una Galani
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFBLQ_0bHAx3Zm00
A customer walks past an advertisement for a foreign currency exchange facility at a bank in Mumbai August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A price comparison exercise just about stacks up for Policybazaar. The online supermarket for insurance and loans is the latest Indian technology company to file to go public in recent weeks. The money-losing SoftBank-backed (9984.T) outfit caters to a huge, underserved market, and its blistering growth in a country where demand for financial products is exploding helps to justify a head-spinning valuation.

Operating revenue at the company founded by Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal in 2008 was expanding at 57% annually before the pandemic. Customers use its platform to educate themselves, get customised quotes, check credit rating scores, calculate monthly repayments, and process claims. Policybazaar is sourcing customers for 50-odd partners in each of its two lines of business and doesn’t take on any underwriting or credit risk.

As a market leader, it has one of the features most coveted by investors trying to pick winners. Policybazaar earns over two thirds of its revenue from insurance; it accounts for 65% of all digital insurance sales, and it has one of the most well-recognised brands next to state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS). There’s plenty of runway too. Non-life insurance premiums currently account for 1% of India's GDP, compared to 2% in China and 6.5% in the United States.

The mooted valuation of up to $5 billion implies the company will trade at 42 times operating revenue for the year to March. That compares to 11 times for Thai insurance aggregator TQM (TQM.BK) and 4 times for London-listed MoneySuperMarket (MONY.L), which also dabbles in loans. Yet those peers were growing pre-pandemic revenue much more slowly at about 10% year-on-year, per Refinitiv data. In contrast New York-listed Lemonade (LMND.N), a digital insurance provider that is growing more quickly, trades at 49 times.

Rivals with stronger distribution networks are entering the Indian market. Paytm, another SoftBank-backed company queued to list at an even higher implied valuation, acts as an insurance marketplace and will soon be able to write policies too. It has 333 million users and 21 million merchants on its financial super-app which offers payments, wealth management and more, compared to Policybazaar’s 48 million registered users. Even so, Policybazaar is keeping a lid on costs while it boosts revenue. That puts it on a path to profitability in a market where there’s room for plenty of winners.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- India’s Policybazaar filed on Aug. 2 for an initial public offering to raise up to 60.2 billion rupees ($810 million) from the sale of new and existing shares.

- The insurance and loans marketplace may also target a pre-IPO placement of shares and will cut the offer size if it goes ahead.

- The company is 15.8% owned by SoftBank Vision Funds. A unit of China’s Tencent owns just over 9%.

- Kotak Investment Banking and Morgan Stanley are joint global co-ordinators and book-running lead managers on the deal.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Company#Policybazaar Ipo#Indian#Thai#Refinitiv#Paytm#Ugalani#Twitter Context News#Softbank Vision Funds#Tencent#Morgan Stanley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Action News Jax

Robinhood soars again, doubles in 4 days after tepid IPO

NEW YORK — (AP) — Robinhood's stock flew again on Wednesday, and it has more than doubled in four days to follow up what had been a disappointing debut on Wall Street. Robinhood Markets soared 50.4% to $70.39 in trading that was so feverish that trading was temporarily halted three times in the first half hour after the market opened. It's a sharp turnaround from last week's lackluster debut for the stock, when it sank 8.4% from its initial price of $38 on Thursday.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Weber prices below expectations as grill maker downsizes its IPO

Grill maker Weber Inc. sold fewer shares at a lower price than expected in its initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, the latest sign the new-issue market may be cooling after a torrid run this summer. Weber sold 18 million shares at $14 apiece, the people said,...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Brazil IPO Market Sets New Standard

Low interest rates, an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and high levels of interest in the local money management industry across the country have led to a record year for the initial public offering (IPO) market in Brazil — and there’s still almost one-third of the year to go.
BusinessTechCrunch

Human Interest raises $200M at a $1B valuation, plans for an IPO

The Rise Fund, TPG’s global impact investing platform, led the round and was joined by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The financing included participation from new investor Crosslink Capital and existing backers NewView Capital, Glynn Capital, U.S. Venture Partners, Wing Venture Capital, Uncork Capital, Slow Capital, Susa Ventures and others. Over...
Marketssiliconangle.com

Despite impressive earnings, Uber shares drop due to Didi stake

Shares in Uber Technologies Inc. dropped in after-hours trading today after the ride-hailing giant reported impressive figures that were slanted by one-time profits in its second-quarter earnings. For the quarter ending June 30, Uber reported $3.93 billion in revenue, over double of what it did in the same quarter of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

India's July gold imports surge 131% to 3-month high - govt source

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s gold imports in July more than doubled from a year earlier to their highest level in three months as demand improved after states lifted lockdown restrictions, allowing retail consumers to make purchases for weddings, a government source said. Higher imports by the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer...
StocksFortune

Why the IPO markets aren’t quite the dotcom bubble all over again

The now common phrase, that the pandemic has “accelerated digital trends,” has more recently been matched in volume by prognostications that “it feels like 1999 again” in the world of finance. And the numbers at least do back it up: As Robinhood and Duolingo went public last week, they were...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by industrials, financial and consumer staples stocks. * The CSE All-Share index fell 2.4% to 8,011.94, its biggest percentage loss since April 20 this year. * Conglomerates LOLC Holdings, Expolanka Holdings and Browns Investments were the top drags,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood slides 10% after four days of surge

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc fell more than 10% in premarket trading on Thursday after a four-day surge during which its market value doubled as retail traders piled into the online brokerage’s stock. After a tepid debut last week, the stock rose more than 50% on Wednesday, swinging...
StocksFortune

The red-hot IPO market just set another record

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Companies continue lining up to go public — by the dozens. In the last week of July, 20 companies were listed on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange —the most in a seven-day period since 2000, according to data by IPO investing company Renaissance Capital. That included Robinhood, Duolingo and PowerSchool Holdings. There are 13 more IPOs slated for this week.
StocksCNBC

Robinhood surges more than 24%, blows past $38 IPO price

Robinhood went public last Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker HOOD. The stock priced at $38 per share, the low end of its offering range. It opened at that price on Thursday but then fell 8% on its first day and has largely traded below that price, until Tuesday.
BusinessShareCast

Broker tips: Rightmove, HSBC

Berenberg upgraded Rightmove to 'hold' from 'sell' on Tuesday and hiked the price target to 710.0p from 455.0p as it said the stock's valuation was full but "not extreme". "We conclude that our previous thesis - that Rightmove would experience slowing top-line growth and margin pressure as it struggled to extract higher average revenue per advertiser from its estate agency customers - is unlikely to play out in the medium term," the bank said.
Video Gameskdal610.com

China’s Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks

LONDON (Reuters) – Shares in U.S. and European-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday after a steep selloff in China’s social media and video games group Tencent driven by fears the sector could be next in regulators’ crosshairs. Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus, which holds a 29% stake in...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Robinhood Stock Jumps, Exceeds IPO Price of $38

Robinhood stock jumped double digits on Tuesday, exceeding its IPO price of $38. The online brokerage firm Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Report is finally trading above last Wednesday’s initial public offering price of $38. Shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company recently stood at $47.76, up 27% from Monday...
StocksBenzinga

Robinhood Stock Roars Back, But Weak IPO Launch Is Historically A Bad Sign

The historically bad market debut of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) last week must seem like a distant memory for investors on Tuesday, with the stock gaining 24.2% in the regular trading session. For now, all is forgiven for Robinhood investors, but the initial market skepticism of Robinhood last week has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy