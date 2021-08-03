Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

An Evening With Joe Bob Briggs’ Mutant Fam

rue-morgue.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutant Fam; what a name right? Since I knew I wanted to write this article that phrase has been swirling around in my head, and it got me thinking about what it was to be a mutant. At first, I picked that phrase because I was physically designing hillbilly mutants for Joe Bob’s Drive-In of Dread, Sunday’s event at the Jamboree weekend. While walking around throughout the event and seeing all the different types of people that were coming together to be here and celebrate what’s known on Twitter as the #MutantFam, the phrase was taking on a life of its own.

rue-morgue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Blake
Person
Joe Bob Briggs
Person
Joe Bob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutants#Twitter#House Of Wax#American Gothic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Jurnee Smollett Breaks Bad

For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. From the age of just 10 months old, Jurnee Smollett has built an illustrious acting career, appearing in projects that...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jason Alexander To Guest Star In Fourth Season Of ABC’s ‘The Conners’

Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Young Sheldon) has been tapped to guest star in two Season 4 episodes of ABC’s The Conners. The eight-time Emmy nominee will play Pastor Phil, an unconventional cleric with a rebel past, who uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word. The Pastor will encounter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Alicia Goranson) at an AA meeting where he is speaker of the night, finding that Becky is looking to him for spiritual guidance. The Conners is a follow-up to the iconic comedy series Roseanne, which picks up with members of the iconic TV family of the same name,...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Carly Pope Dishes On Neill Blomkamp’s “Demonic”

Filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, best known for such high concept sci-fi extravaganzas as District Nine and Elysium makes his first foray into the horror genre with DEMONIC. In leaving futuristic vistas and alien visitors behind, Blomkamp has made his most intimate film to date. Shot largely under the radar with a comparatively limited budget at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, DEMONIC is a character-driven study of estrangement and guilt that brings the tried and true horror theme of demonic possession into the 21st century through a unique fusion of the supernatural and technology.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Van Helsing Latino? More Guillermo Fam

Last week was a big week for Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Along with the release of the official trailer for the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FX Networks announced that the popular series would be returning for a fourth season. Now while most series would be focusing on the upcoming season, Guillén and executive producer Paul Simms still found the time to offer a tease or two about the fourth season. Specifically, if Guillermo being a descendant of Van Helsing means the legendary vampire slayer was Latino in the WWDITS universe and meeting more of our modern-day vampire slayer's family.
Musicrecordcollectormag.com

Bob Stanley

Have you ever wondered what happened to all the punk-pop acts of yesteryear? The ones who aimed to be Green Day in the States and McFly or Busted over here? Well, I can confirm some of them are still in employment. If you have kids under the age of six or seven you may well be familiar with Dinosaur King (“Is whatcha wanna be, yeah!”) or Dennis The Menace (“Dennis Gnasher Dennis Gnasher Dennis Gnasher… Pieface!”). Playground-level snotty guitars may have been out of favour for donkeys’ years, but there is an insidious scheme underway to lure small children into meat-and-potatoes indie rock. Those Ramones baby T-shirts were only the beginning.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

From 'Cobra Kai' to 'Ted Lasso,' Tense Relationships Make for Thoughtful TV

Call it adversarial evolution: this year’s slate of comedy series Emmy nominees tell stories of characters in states of conflict. But the friction in these rocky relationships isn’t just funny — it’s transformative. Ultimately, these sparring partners are making each other into better versions of themselves. The pairings encompass everything...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

New documentary honors “BORIS KARLOFF: THE MAN BEHIND THE MONSTER”; trailer & poster

A feature-length look at one of the all-time great horror actors is coming next month. Shout! Studios has announced that it has picked up North American distribution rights to BORIS KARLOFF: THE MAN BEHIND THE MONSTER, with Abramorama handling the theatrical release that begins September 17. Directed by Thomas Hamilton and written and produced by Hamilton and Ron MacCloskey, the movie surveys the 60-year career of the man born William Henry Pratt, whose portrayal of the Monster in FRANKENSTEIN (1931), BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935) and SON OF FRANKENSTEIN (1939) is now cinematic legend. Among the interviewees are the actor’s daughter Sara Karloff and filmmakers and performers inspired and influenced by Karloff, including Guillermo del Toro, Roger Corman, Joe Dante, John Landis, Peter Bogdanovich, Christopher Plummer, Ron Perlman and Kevin Brownlow.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Poster and details revealed for Amazon’s next four “WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE” movies

Vampires, housebound horror and more are part of the lineup premiering in October. Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios have released the poster and synopses for the latest quartet of WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE films set for release on Amazon Prime Video. The first two, BINGO HELL and BLACK AS NIGHT, debut October 1; MADRES and THE MANOR follow October 8. The details:
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Controversial “KAREN” coming to theaters next month; new poster

The original trailer caused quite a stir a little while back, and now the movie has a release date. Quiver Distribution has announced its acquisition of KAREN, which will be released to theaters and VOD platforms September 3. Written and directed by Coke Daniels, it stars Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke, Roger Dorman and Gregory Alan Williams. The synopsis: “The story follows Karen Drexler [Manning], a racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her. Community activist Malik [Hardrict] and his wife Imani [Burke] are the couple who have just moved to the Atlanta suburb, but they won’t be backing down without a fight.”
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Severin Films Announces Eye-Popping Slate of October Releases

Severin Films is ringing in spooky season with a bevy of stylish and sinister goodies!. The month will usher in the wider 3-disc release of Paul Morrissey’s vampire masterpiece BLOOD FOR DRACULA, and a pair of Blu-ray premieres: AN ANGEL FOR SATAN, Barbara Steele’s final Italian gothic chiller (hitting home video for the first time ever), and a Jess Franco noir double-feature, DEATH WHISTLES THE BLUES and RIFIFI IN THE CITY. Rounding out the Samhain slate rounding out the Samhain slate are the wide releases of Guy Magar’s video-era horror hit RETRIBUTION and mad maestro Claudio Fragasso’s BEYOND DARKNESS. Read on for full details!
TV Seriesd23.com

A Special Guest Star Joins Monsters At Work—Watch a Sneak Peek!

Is it National Take Your Child to Work Day in Monstropolis?. In this week’s new episode of Monsters At Work, streaming Wednesday on Disney+, executive producer Bobs Gannaway’s daughter, Hadley Gannaway, guest stars as Ms. Flint’s daughter, Thalia—and we’ve got an exclusive look in the clip below! Hadley even shares a scene with her dad, who voices Otis, the Monsters, Inc. receptionist, in the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy