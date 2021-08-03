An Evening With Joe Bob Briggs’ Mutant Fam

Have you ever wondered what happened to all the punk-pop acts of yesteryear? The ones who aimed to be Green Day in the States and McFly or Busted over here? Well, I can confirm some of them are still in employment. If you have kids under the age of six or seven you may well be familiar with Dinosaur King (“Is whatcha wanna be, yeah!”) or Dennis The Menace (“Dennis Gnasher Dennis Gnasher Dennis Gnasher… Pieface!”). Playground-level snotty guitars may have been out of favour for donkeys’ years, but there is an insidious scheme underway to lure small children into meat-and-potatoes indie rock. Those Ramones baby T-shirts were only the beginning.